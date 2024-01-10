Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

