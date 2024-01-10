Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after buying an additional 2,134,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after buying an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

