Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . 390,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 483,353 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLA. TheStreet downgraded Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $988.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

