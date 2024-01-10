Orgel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 199,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.48 and a 200-day moving average of $410.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.