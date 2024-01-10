NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.2 %

NXPI stock opened at $211.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.69.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

