Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,324 shares of company stock worth $11,114,270 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.