North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $231,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS stock opened at $584.51 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $607.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

