NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 329.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 146.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NICE Price Performance

NICE opened at $207.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.67. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

