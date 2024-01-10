Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Shares of NEM opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

