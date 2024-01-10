New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in AECOM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in AECOM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Down 0.8 %

AECOM stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 225.65%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.