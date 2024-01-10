New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NYCB

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.