NBT Bank N A NY Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $715.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $700.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

