NBT Bank N A NY Takes $832,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of APH opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

