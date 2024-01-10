NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corning by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 387,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 162,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 50.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,484,000 after buying an additional 180,519 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Corning by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 367,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Trading Down 2.3 %

GLW stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

