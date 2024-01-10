NBT Bank N A NY Makes New $640,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

