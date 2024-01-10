NBT Bank N A NY Makes New $222,000 Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 3.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Masco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Masco by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 0.6 %

MAS stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.