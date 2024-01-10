NBT Bank N A NY Invests $383,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,140.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,160.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.