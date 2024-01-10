NBT Bank N A NY Invests $260,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $220.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.88 and a 200-day moving average of $211.17. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.