NBT Bank N A NY Has $254,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.73 and a 200-day moving average of $181.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

