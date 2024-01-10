NBT Bank N A NY Buys Shares of 1,575 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $261.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $279.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

