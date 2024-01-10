NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after buying an additional 655,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

