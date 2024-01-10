NBT Bank N A NY Acquires New Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after acquiring an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,285 shares of company stock worth $7,149,368. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

