Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down to $18.23

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $17.62. Navient shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 114,938 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen cut Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

Navient Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. Equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Navient by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Navient by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

