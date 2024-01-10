MTM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 204,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.0% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

