Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company has a market capitalization of $493.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.05.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
