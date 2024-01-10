Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

