Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $50,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $485.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.01. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.80.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

