Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 64,344 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,344 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Moderna worth $42,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $207.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.