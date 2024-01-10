Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 111,218 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,218 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.79% of SSR Mining worth $48,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

