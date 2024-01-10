Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,567 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Global Payments worth $39,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 46.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

