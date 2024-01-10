Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $41.49 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Copart worth $41,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after buying an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Copart by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Copart by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,493,000 after buying an additional 1,299,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

