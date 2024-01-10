Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $39.48 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $230.87 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.55.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.