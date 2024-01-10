Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,959 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $36,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $154.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

