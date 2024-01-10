Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.53% of Tetra Tech worth $42,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.35. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.