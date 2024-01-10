Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 22,300 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $75.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.