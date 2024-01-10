Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $375.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $227.33 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.86 and its 200-day moving average is $344.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

