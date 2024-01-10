Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,140.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,115.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,160.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

