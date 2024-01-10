Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

META stock opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.15 and a 52 week high of $361.90. The company has a market cap of $918.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.