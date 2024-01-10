Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 316,438 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $694,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,955 shares of company stock valued at $237,277,843. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.15 and a 52-week high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

