Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 44,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

