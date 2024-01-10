Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.01, but opened at $54.08. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Matador Resources shares last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 228,278 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

