Martinrea International Inc. (MRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Martinrea International Stock Down 2.1 %

TSE MRE opened at C$13.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$11.10 and a 52 week high of C$15.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.16.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.15. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.7262357 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRE. Paradigm Capital decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. CIBC raised Martinrea International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.25.

Insider Transactions at Martinrea International

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,700.10. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,595 shares of company stock worth $106,737. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

