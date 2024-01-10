Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR stock opened at $226.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.50 and a twelve month high of $228.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

