MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.8 %

MKTX stock opened at $272.38 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.09.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

