MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.