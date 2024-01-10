Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,345 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,452 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.