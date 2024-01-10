Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $16.49 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,837 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.17% of NiSource worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.