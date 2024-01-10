Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,615 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Pure Storage worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072,361 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $36,678,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

