Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $16.05 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,379 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of EQT worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

