Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 402 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average of $129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.14.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

